UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Sub-committee Reviews Security Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Cabinet sub-committee reviews security arrangements

The Cabinet Sub-Committee on Law and Order, in its meeting under Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja, reviewed the security arrangements for upcoming Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Arbaeen processions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The Cabinet Sub-Committee on Law and Order, in its meeting under Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja, reviewed the security arrangements for upcoming Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Arbaeen processions. The meeting was held at Punjab Civil Secretariat. Provincial Home Minister Muhammad Hashim Dogar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Captain (retd) Asadullah, Additional IG Police and officers concerned attended it.

The cabinet committee appealed that the Arbaeen processions should not be held in too much scattered columns. "To ensure security, cooperate in implementation of the SOPs issued by the government," appealed the cabinet body.

Chairman Committee Provincial Minister Mohammad Basharat Raja thanked the Shia Ulema for their arrival and observed that the Shia community always cooperated in maintaining law and order situation. He said that it was necessary to maintain security and establish harmony on the occasion of Chehlum on Sept 17. He said that it is the responsibility of all of us to ensure implementation of SOPs in sensitive areas.

He said that promotion of interfaith harmony was need of the hour. "On the directions of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, prominent personalities from across the board are engaged," he told the ulema.

On this occasion, Interior Minister Hashim Dogar said that the police and district administration across Punjab were in the final stages of preparations for Chehlum. Chairman of Azadari Council, Majlis Wahdat al-Muslimeen (MWM) Punjab Syed Khurram Abbas Naqvi, President Shia Ulema Council Lahore Division Qasim Ali Qasmi, Leader Shia Ulema Council Pakistan Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, General Secretary Shia Ulema Council Lahore Syed Jaffar Ali Shah, leader of Tehreek Nifaz i Fiqh Jafaria, Zulfiqar Haider Naqvi, Hasan Kazmi, Afsar Raza Khan and Hasnain Zaidi were included in shia representatives. The Shia leaders vowed to fully cooperate with the administration on the occasion of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain and told that the duty of Shia volunteers has also been assigned to implement the SOPs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Police Punjab Law And Order Interior Minister All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Supreme Court seeks report on construction of Sout ..

Supreme Court seeks report on construction of South Punjab secretariat on resear ..

23 seconds ago
 Pope warns against using religion for political po ..

Pope warns against using religion for political power

24 seconds ago
 Rubaba expresses happiness on formation of Commiss ..

Rubaba expresses happiness on formation of Commission on Status of Women

25 seconds ago
 All Shanghai passenger flights cancelled as typhoo ..

All Shanghai passenger flights cancelled as typhoon hits

29 seconds ago
 Sherry for collective approach to deal with impac ..

Sherry for collective approach to deal with impacts of climate change

4 minutes ago
 Strong democracy imperative for stability, develop ..

Strong democracy imperative for stability, development of country: NA Speaker

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.