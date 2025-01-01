- Home
- Pakistan
- Cabinet terms beginning of Pakistan’s term as UNSC member, big achievement on diplomatic front
Cabinet Terms Beginning Of Pakistan’s Term As UNSC Member, Big Achievement On Diplomatic Front
Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A meeting of the Federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday termed Pakistan’s two-year term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a significant achievement on the diplomatic front.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar earlier, briefed the cabinet about Pakistan’s term at the UNSC which began today. The meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s House, according to PM Office Media Wing. During the meeting, the prime minister directed that the details of public sector imports from Gwadar Port, over the past three months, should be presented in the next meeting of the cabinet.
The cabinet gave its principled approval for legislation on amendments to Section 3(7) of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Reorganization) Act, on the recommendation of the cabinet division/secretariat.
It also recommended approval of the regulations for the appointment of Information Group officers as Press Officers at Pakistan’s diplomatic missions abroad, proposed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
These regulations would ensure a more transparent and merit-based process for the appointment of Information Group officers at Pakistan’s foreign missions.
The cabinet approved the registration/recognition of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Thatta, on the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health.
The cabinet, in light of the judgment in Human Rights Case No. 623-P/2017 by the honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan and the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health, approved the reconstitution of a committee to determine the prices of life-saving medical equipment.
On the recommendation of the Ministry of National food Security and Research, the cabinet approved sending the National Food Safety, Animal and Plant Health Authority Bill to Parliament.
It also ratified the decisions taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases held on December 17, 2024. However, the ratification of amendments to the Citizenship Act has been deferred.
The cabinet accorded its approval to the decisions taken in the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee held on December 18.
The cabinet ratified the decisions made in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises held on December 24.
Recent Stories
Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agreement at Kohat Grand Jirga
At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans
Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities
Ukraine halts Russian gas transit
Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service
Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi
Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza
MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide
UAE leaders receive New Year greetings
Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival
Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting finalizes action plan for Huqooq-e-Pakistan Project-II2 minutes ago
-
Cabinet terms beginning of Pakistan’s term as UNSC member, big achievement on diplomatic front2 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Census 2025 kicks off in district Matiari2 minutes ago
-
Innovative science project competition held2 minutes ago
-
Iranian Consul General calls on Balochistan Speaker2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, India swap prisoners’ lists2 minutes ago
-
Azma says 2024 successful year in Punjab's history12 minutes ago
-
Targeted search and strike operation conducted in Cantonment division12 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt extends vehicle tax deadline by 15 days12 minutes ago
-
Punjab introduces new health model under public-private partnership: Khawaja Imran12 minutes ago
-
Widow receives pending dues after Federal Ombudsman’s intervention12 minutes ago
-
PESSI Commissioner visits social security hospitals12 minutes ago