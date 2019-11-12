(@fidahassanain)

The NAB refused to give any go-ahead regarding Nawaz Sharif's matter and two federal minister also opposed his departure abroad for treatment.

ISLAMABAD (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2019) The federal cabinent would decide the matter regarding removal of former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's name from Exit Control List to go abroad for medical treatment after the National Accountability Bureau's refusal in this regard.

The government would hold a meeting of a sub-committee of the cabinet today to decide the matter on application moved by Shehbaz Sharif, the Opposition leader in National Assembly. Shehbaz Sharif, in his plea, had said that his elder brother Nawaz Sharif was ill and he needed treatment in London.

The sub-committee comprising Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem as its chairman, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar and the interior secretary would dicuss the matter at its level and submit its recommendations to the PM for final decision.

Ealrier, the NAB on Monday asked the government to decide the matter on its own while on Sunday, just a day before, the anti-graft watchdog had asked the interior minsitry for medical report of Nawaz Sharif. The NAB refused to take any decision on the matter of Nawaz Sharif.

In a reply to the letter of Interior Ministry, NAB said that the federal government was competent enough to decide the matter of Nawaz Sharif's name. The NAB openly and officially made this statement on Monday.

The Chairman of the medicala board constituted by the government for Nawaz Sharif's treatment as well as Punjab's Healthcare and Medical education department's secretary were also directed to appear in person in the meeting regarding removal of the name of Nawaz Sharif from the Exit Control List. At the same time, two federal minister spoke against the removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from the ECL while the third one emphasized that he could not be allowed to leave for London till fulfillment of all legal requirments.

Interestingly, Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar Chaudhary was sure that the name of Nawaz Sharif would be removed from the Exit Control List on Monday but later he took u-turn and said that it was his personal statement and not on behalf of the government or his party.

The sources said that differences occurred within the ruling party over removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List and PML-Q leader Ch Shujjat Hussain said that no more politics should be done on removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from th Exit Control List.

Maryam Aurengzeb, the spokesperson of PML-N, said that they were hopeful that the matter of Nawaz Sharif's name would be resolved on Tuesdy (today).

In a tweet, Federal Minister Faisal Vawda indirectly opposed the departure of Nawaz Sharif to London. He made fun of Maryam Nawaz's statement by writing that "Nawaz Sharif and Shehbz Sharif both were leaving the ccountry for London just because of what is happening in the country. Shehbaz Sharif will continue to travel to and from Pakitan. " Father (Nawaz) and Uncle (Shehbaz) are now flying to the place where they have absconding relatives and looted money. Once we flied to Saudi Arabia. And now the doctors have set the condition of her father's treatment that she (Maryam ) should go with him for his care," he tweeted while targetting Maryam Nawaz.

Federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry also opposed Nawaz Sharif's departure abroad saying that Nawaz should not be allowed to leave the country. He said all the members of the federal cabinet were not in favour of allowing Nawaz Sharif to go abroad. “First Nawaz Sharif should apologise to the nation for not making one state-of-the-art hospital where he could have his treatment,” he said.

The sources said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was reluctant to give any nod on this matter and the guarantee was being sought from Nawaz Sharif but no guarantee or surety was being given to him.

It may be mentioned here that PM Khan had several times said that he would not give NRO to anyone.