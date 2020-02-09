UrduPoint.com
Cabinet To Decide Various Measures Tuesday To Reduce Food Items' Prices: PM

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 12:00 PM

Cabinet to decide various measures Tuesday to reduce food items' prices: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday announced that the government would come up with various measures to reduce the prices of basic food items in the upcoming Federal cabinet meeting scheduled on Tuesday.

"I understand the difficulties ordinary people including salaried class are confronting and have decided, come what may, my government will be announcing various measures that will be taken to reduce prices of basic food items for the common man in Cabinet on Tuesday," the prime minister tweeted.

He said at the same time all the relevant government agencies had launched anin-depth probe into the flour and sugar price hikes.

"The nation should rest assured that all those responsible will be held accountable and penalized," the prime minister remarked.

