Cabinet To Meet Today Under PM To Discuss 15-point Agenda

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 11:54 AM

Cabinet to meet today under PM to discuss 15-point agenda

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) Federal cabinet will meet today (Tuesday) to discuss 15-point agenda.Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will preside over the meeting.

PM will take into confidence the cabinet on accords reached during Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting and his talks with world leaders.The matter of constitution of inquiry commission with reference to 24000 billion Dollars loans will be discussed.

The cabinet will also review the prevailing political situation in the country and economic steps taken by the government. 15-point agenda will also come under consideration. The agenda focuses on Ahsan Program, softening visa policy, Pak-Iran maritime search and rescue agreement.The cabinet will also accord approval to appointment of private member of railway board.

The matter on regularization of employees working in power distribution companies will also come under discussion in the meeting.

