Cabinet to meet tomorrow to discuss 16-point agenda

The cabinet’s meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan will focus on US-Iran conflict and Pakistan’s future plan of action.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2020) The Federal cabinet would meet tomorrow to discuss 16-point agenda with particular emphasis on the current political scenario in the country, the sources said here on Monday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would preside over a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad to analyse a 16-point agenda. The cabinet would also discuss U.S.

-Iran conflict in the middle East to chalk out Pakistan’s plan of action. The Cabinet would also review the implementation on decisions taken earlie by it, and subsequently would be briefed about performance of the ministries and the concerned departments.

They said the cabinet would ratify the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and would endorse the decisions taken by the Legislative Committee.

The approval of the Pak-Saudi Air Services Contract was also a part of the agenda, they added.