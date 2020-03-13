Cabinet took important decisions on coronavirus, wheat procurement: Minister

Punjab Minister for Law and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja Thursday said that important decisions were taken during the Punjab cabinet meeting about coronavirus control, official wheat procurement process, south Punjab province, issuance of number-plates, etc

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):Punjab Minister for Law and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja Thursday said that important decisions were taken during the Punjab cabinet meeting about coronavirus control, official wheat procurement process, south Punjab province, issuance of number-plates, etc.

Addressing a press conference along with provincial ministers, he said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had started implementing the promise which Prime Minister Imran Khan had made with people of the region about south Punjab province. During the first phase, an additional chief secretary, additional IG and special secretaries of various departments would start working officially at Multan and Bahawalpur from April 1, he added.

The minister said that an effective policy would be chalked out to garner support of the opposition parties for getting the bill approved for setting up south Punjab province in the Punjab Assembly.

He said that people were facing a lot of difficulties in issuance of vehicle number-plates for which approval for giving contract had been granted.

The minister said that approval had also been accorded for reorganising sports and tourism departments and making a new department.

Many important decisions would be made in the coming days with regard to ending a sense of deprivation in south Punjab and matters pertaining to budget and development projects, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry said that final approval had been granted for wheat procurement policy 2020-21, according to which official rate of wheat had been fixed at Rs 1,400 per maund. Total 4.5 million metric tons of wheat procurement target had been fixed for the current year, he added.

For facilitation of farmers and cultivators, arrangements have been made at the centers of Food Department for making their payments so that they could not have to go to the remote areas' bank branches, he said and added the 'gardawari' system of previous regime had been abolished.

The minister said that complaint centers would be set up for redressing the complaints of cultivators where their complaints would be registered 24 hours.

According to the statistics, 19 million-metric-ton wheat was expected to be produced this year. Wheat would be procured initially form those cultivators whose district boundaries meet other provinces like Rahim Yar Khan and DG Khan, he added.