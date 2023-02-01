UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Unanimously Adopts Resolution Condemning Peshawar Police Lines Suicide Attack; Resolves To Eradicate All Forms Of Terrorism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Cabinet unanimously adopts resolution condemning Peshawar Police Lines suicide attack; resolves to eradicate all forms of terrorism

A meeting of the Federal Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the suicide attack in a mosque at the Peshawar Police Lines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :A meeting of the Federal Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the suicide attack in a mosque at the Peshawar Police Lines.

The cabinet further stressed the need of promoting national unity and solidarity, and raising of cohesive voice by all the political forces of the country against terrorists.

It called upon all the political forces to shun their divisions and grievances, express unity for the interest of the country and its people, and unanimously converge on the agenda for elimination of terrorism, so that the national security, solidarity, peace and economy could be protected in an effective manner.

The cabinet, as a representative of the people of Pakistan and their elected government, condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist incident in Peshawar of January 30, and expressed condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families.

"The entire nation shares the grief of the bereaved families," the PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The cabinet also prayed for the high ranks of the Shuhada (martyrs) and for their families to bear the losses with fortitude.

It also prayed for the early recovery of the injured people.

The cabinet also made it clear that those could neither be the Muslims who targeted fellow Muslims at a place of worship nor deserved to be called human beings.

Under the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah and the unanimous opinion of the learned religious scholars, derived from those teachings and declared in the 'Paigham-e-Pakistan' that such incidents were openly against the tenets of islam and 'Haram', the cabinet expressed.

It also expressed the resolve to eradicate all forms of terrorism, and ensure the protection of the lives and properties of the public, and that the blood of the Pakistanis would be accounted for.

It was decided that the restructuring of the police force of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Counter-Terrorism Department would be carried out, besides the provision of quality training, and solid steps for the supply of the latest weapons and gadgets, so as to avert the occurrence of such incidents in the future.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to the Chinese president and the premier for expressing solidarity with Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Terrorist Shahbaz Sharif Resolution Suicide Attack Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed China January Mosque Muslim Media All From Government Cabinet Blood Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Horn of Africa Nations Vow Support for Somalian Bi ..

Horn of Africa Nations Vow Support for Somalian Bid to Defeat Al-Shabaab

5 minutes ago
 Records of cooperative housing societies should be ..

Records of cooperative housing societies should be computerized; Sindh Minister ..

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to take strict action against bus ..

Balochistan govt to take strict action against buses without tracking system

4 minutes ago
 Police employes, martyrs' relatives stage demo aga ..

Police employes, martyrs' relatives stage demo against mosque bombing

4 minutes ago
 International Federation of Journalists May Suspen ..

International Federation of Journalists May Suspend Russia's Membership on Febru ..

4 minutes ago
 The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) anti-encroa ..

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) anti-encroachment operation continued

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.