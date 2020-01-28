UrduPoint.com
Cabinet Warns Action Against Nawaz Sharif Zardari If They Failed To Return ‘public Money’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:58 PM

The cabinet has taken this decision during a meeting chaired by PM Imran Khan and has given one-month time to both leaders for return of the money allegedly taken from the national exchequer.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2020) The federal cabinet has decided to take strict action against former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari if they failed to submit amount to the government, the sources say.

They say that the cabinet has given one-month time to both leaders for the money allegedly spent on undue expenditures.

“if they fail to submit the amount to government, legal action will be taken against them,’ said Federal Minister Murad Saeed while talking to the reporters after attending the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today.

Saeed said the previous governments burdened the country with huge debt as they plundered national wealth on their personal gains. “ A loan of 24,000 billion rupees was taken during the tenures of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and ex-President Asif Ali Zardari,” he reiterated the old stance of PM Khan.

National institutions, he stated, were pledged to take loans and Sharif Brothers had established five camp offices apart from CM Office. A cost of 270 million rupees incurred on barded wife for the Sharif family’s security and this amount was taken from national exchequer, he added.

