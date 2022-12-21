UrduPoint.com

Cabinet's Energy Conservation To Provide Relief To Common Man: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the energy conservation plan of the Federal cabinet would provide relief to the common man and save precious foreign exchange.

The prime minister in a tweet said the coalition government was diversifying the energy mix by pivoting to renewables, which he termed as key to energy security.

"The idea is to gradually but surely increase our dependence on indigenous resources," he said.

He mentioned that the federal cabinet had given serious consideration to an energy conservation plan. The plan will be approved after taking provinces on board, he added.

"Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures," he said. "Its effective implementation will save precious resources and help address energy crisis".

