Open Menu

Cabinet's Privatisation Body Rejects Blue World's Rs10bln Bid For PIA

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Cabinet's privatisation body rejects Blue World's Rs10bln bid for PIA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCOP) rejected the bid of Rs10 billion submitted by the Blue World City for the divestment of 60% shares of Pakistan International Airlines, accepting the recommendations of the Privatisation Commission Board.

The CCOP met here under the chair of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Thursday which considered the proposal of the PC board whereby it had recommended rejection of the bid.

The meeting was also attended by other members of the committee including the ministers of privitization, industry, food, commerce, and power, minister of state for finance and revenue, and Federal secretaries of various divisions, according to a press release.

The CCOP reiterated the government's resolve to divest PIACL through privatisation or G2G mode. The body noted with satisfaction the assessment of the aviation division on healthy PIACL’s finances.

The committee also constituted a committee under the convenorship of Minister of State for Finance to evaluate possible transaction options for the privatisation of Roosevelt Hotel and modes to be adopted in the light of available legal provisions.

The CCOP also directed the resolution of all issues and the conclusion of agreement for sale of Services International Hotel before its next meeting.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister World Privatisation Ishaq Dar Hotel Sale Commerce All Government Cabinet Agreement Industry PIA Billion

Recent Stories

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Foru ..

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today

1 hour ago
 ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visit ..

ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown c ..

Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma

13 hours ago
 Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capac ..

Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop

13 hours ago
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

13 hours ago
 England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for Sout ..

England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test

13 hours ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15

13 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through pu ..

Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting

13 hours ago
 International Day for the Prevention of Fight aga ..

International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..

13 hours ago
 VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seiz ..

VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan