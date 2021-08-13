UrduPoint.com

Cable Network Digitalization To Increase Transparency In Channel Ratings: Fawad

Fri 13th August 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said the digitalization of cable networks was a major policy decision of the government to increase transparency in ratting of their channels.

Talking to Cable Operators Association of Pakistan, Chairman Khalid Arain, he said cable operators would be provided loans under Kamyab Jawan Program for buying digital boxes. The operators would return the amount after collecting fee/charges from the customers.

The minister said there were some 4,026 cable operators in the country.

The government wanted to provide people the facility of digital cable besides equipping operators to meet modern day requirements, he said.

The minister directed Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to meet the cable operators and finalize the issues regarding digitalization of cable networks.

He said the government was planning to establish Media Development Authority and asked cable operators to share their suggestions regarding the authority.

