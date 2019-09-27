UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cable Network Fined For Showing Indian Television Channels

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 06:57 PM

Cable network fined for showing Indian television channels

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has imposed Rs 300,000 fine on Wah Associates Cable Network Wah Cant for showing Indian television channels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has imposed Rs 300,000 fine on Wah Associates Cable Network Wah Cant for showing Indian television channels.

The network which was violating Supreme Court and PEMRA directives has three days for payment of fine, said a press release issued here Friday.

The PEMRA has time and again warned the cable networks across the country that showing of any Indian content or channels was banned and PEMRA field staff was actively monitoring the cable networks and it had right to take action against violators.

The PEMRA has once again warned the cable networks to avoid showing Indian television channels or Indian content, otherwise strict action would be taken.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Supreme Court Fine Media TV

Recent Stories

Lahore Arts Council revives rich tradition of stre ..

4 minutes ago

Pompeo to Visit Italy, North Macedonia, Montenegro ..

4 minutes ago

Anti-Terrorism Court Rawalpindi awards life term i ..

4 minutes ago

National Assembly panel resents Pak-PWD performanc ..

4 minutes ago

KP Assembly passes 'Regional and District Health A ..

12 minutes ago

Macro adjustment policies resulting in stronger gr ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.