Cable network fined for showing Indian television channels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has imposed Rs 300,000 fine on Wah Associates Cable Network Wah Cant for showing Indian television channels.

The network which was violating Supreme Court and PEMRA directives has three days for payment of fine, said a press release issued here Friday.

The PEMRA has time and again warned the cable networks across the country that showing of any Indian content or channels was banned and PEMRA field staff was actively monitoring the cable networks and it had right to take action against violators.

The PEMRA has once again warned the cable networks to avoid showing Indian television channels or Indian content, otherwise strict action would be taken.