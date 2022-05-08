Cable operator electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :A cable operator was electrocuted in the area of Dijkot police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that 35-year-old cable operator Rana Murtaza of Bhukpura was busy in hanging cable on an electricity pole when he accidentally received fatal electric shock.

As a result, he became unconscious and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The body was later on handed over to his relatives.