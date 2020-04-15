UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cable Operator Issued Show Cause Notice For Showing Illegal Indian Content

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 09:40 PM

Cable operator issued show cause notice for showing illegal Indian content

Enforcement team of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Regional Office Karachi , headed by Syed Asim Siraj, Assistant General Manager, Operations, conducted surprise inspections of various cable operators of Karachi on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Enforcement team of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Regional Office Karachi , headed by Syed Asim Siraj, Assistant General Manager, Operations, conducted surprise inspections of various cable operators of Karachi on Wednesday.

During the inspection M/s Global Cable Network Private Limited, Korangi, Karachi was found involved in relaying illegal Indian channels and Indian content on CDs on its network in violation of ban imposed by PEMRA. On violating PEMRA laws, team seized two CPUs, 20 receivers, five modulators and six transmitters.

A show cause notice has been served to M/s Global Cable Network Private Limited, Korangi, Karachi on violating PEMRA Laws and same will be concluded with fine under Section 29 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Fine Same Korangi Media

Recent Stories

India resumes limited economic activity

16 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in second regular meet ..

16 minutes ago

Over one million people to benefit from ERC’s Ra ..

1 hour ago

CDA approves multiple new measures for public faci ..

26 seconds ago

World wars, doping scandals: Tour de France has su ..

27 seconds ago

UK govt urged to set out lockdown exit plan as tol ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.