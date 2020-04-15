Cable operator issued show cause notice for showing illegal Indian content

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Enforcement team of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Regional Office Karachi , headed by Syed Asim Siraj, Assistant General Manager, Operations, conducted surprise inspections of various cable operators of Karachi on Wednesday.

During the inspection M/s Global Cable Network Private Limited, Korangi, Karachi was found involved in relaying illegal Indian channels and Indian content on CDs on its network in violation of ban imposed by PEMRA. On violating PEMRA laws, team seized two CPUs, 20 receivers, five modulators and six transmitters.

A show cause notice has been served to M/s Global Cable Network Private Limited, Korangi, Karachi on violating PEMRA Laws and same will be concluded with fine under Section 29 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007.