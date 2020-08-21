UrduPoint.com
Cable Operators Asked To Follow PEMRA Guidelines Regarding Sanctity Of Muharram

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 03:15 PM

Cable operators asked to follow PEMRA guidelines regarding sanctity of Muharram

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig during a meeting with the delegation of local cable operators in Multan urged them to follow the guidelines issued regarding sanctity of Muharram and ensure that the broadcast channels were in line with religious, social, societal and ethical values

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig during a meeting with the delegation of local cable operators in Multan urged them to follow the guidelines issued regarding sanctity of Muharram and ensure that the broadcast channels were in line with religious, social, societal and ethical values.

During his visit to PEMRA Regional Office Multan, in-charge Regional Office Multan, Faqir Afzal Masoom and Ali Raza (Deputy General Manager Operations) apprised the PEMRA chairman about the operations being carried out against cable tv channels and immoral content in Multan region.

The PEMRA chairman directed to take strict action against the transmission of immoral content, illegal channels especially Indian channels in accordance with the law.

The Multan Regional Office in-charge said that the teams of the regional office were checking the cable networks operating in different cities and villages of Multan region on a daily basis and were seizing the equipment used to show illegal channels.

Furthermore, it is being urged that in case of any illegal activity, PEMRA will be empowered to take strict action and in case of violation, the authority will not only register an FIR against the licensees, but the license will also be revoked.

The PEMRA chairman directed the officers and staff to stop the transmission of channels and content from YouTube and internet and take stern action against the violators.

He was accompanied by Director General (Operations) Muhammad Farooq and General Manager (Media and Public Relations) Muhammad Tahir.

