UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cable Operators Asked To Telecast Tele-School Programmes

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:41 PM

Cable operators asked to telecast Tele-School programmes

The district administration has directed the cable operators to make available the Tele-School TV channelto students through their networks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration has directed the cable operators to make available the Tele-School tv channelto students through their networks.

During a meeting, held with the cable operators here, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Asima Ijaz Cheema said that the government had launched the online education system 'Tele school' for imparting education to students in the prevailing situation.

Therefore, it is their responsibility to put on air lecture CDs especially designed by the Education Department through their networks.

The cable operators promised to extend all-out cooperation to the government in this regard.

Related Topics

Education TV Government

Recent Stories

SCC Committee praises leadership visions in suppor ..

58 minutes ago

Army, police hold joint flag march

41 seconds ago

2 new Covid-19 suspects tested positive in AJK: ..

44 seconds ago

Russian Federation Council Upholds Law Facilitatin ..

46 seconds ago

Motorcycle-lifter gang busted in Faisalabad

48 seconds ago

JKMS condemns India's inhuman detainees

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.