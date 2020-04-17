Cable operators asked to telecast Tele-School programmes

The district administration has directed the cable operators to make available the Tele-School TV channelto students through their networks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration has directed the cable operators to make available the Tele-School tv channelto students through their networks.

During a meeting, held with the cable operators here, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Asima Ijaz Cheema said that the government had launched the online education system 'Tele school' for imparting education to students in the prevailing situation.

Therefore, it is their responsibility to put on air lecture CDs especially designed by the Education Department through their networks.

The cable operators promised to extend all-out cooperation to the government in this regard.