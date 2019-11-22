UrduPoint.com
Cable Operators Issued NOC For Shifting Cables From Poles To Underground Within One Month

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 09:38 PM

The City Administration on Friday issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Cable Operators Association for laying the cables underground in common corridor Karachi Division, for digging of roads, streets service lines and footpaths with a time line of one month and time line shall start from issuance of the NOC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The City Administration on Friday issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Cable Operators Association for laying the cables underground in common corridor Karachi Division, for digging of roads, streets service lines and footpaths with a time line of one month and time line shall start from issuance of the NOC.

In a meeting was chaired by Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani at his office, which held to review the arrangements for shifting of cables from K-Electric poles to underground, Commissioner said that the city administration had taken various steps for the beautification of the megalopolis, according to a statement.

He said the cables installed on the poles gave ugly look and they were also against the safety guidelines.

The Commissioner said that the cable operators would be sole responsible for the repair of roads or footpaths after digging them for the purpose. The Cable Operators Association would strictly ensure following of the time line of one month as per the terms and conditions of NOC.

The meeting decided that the work for shifting of the cables from the poles to underground would be carried out with close coordination and understanding with the concerned utility departments.

The meeting was attended among others by the Assistant CommissionerGeneral, Commissioner Karachi office Aijaz Hussin Rind, Chairman of the Cable Operators Association Pakistan, representatives of the K-Electric, senior officials of Karachi Water and Sewerage board, KMC and others.

