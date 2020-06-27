Cable TV technical electrocuted to death while fixing problem on electricity pole

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Local Cable Television technician Saturday electrocuted to death while fixing the cable fault at electricity pole near PC hotel Jhangi Qazian Abbottabad.

According to the details, a young Cable tv technician Ahmed Ali son of Muqadar Khan resident of Bandi Dhoondan electrocuted to death when he was fixing the cable fault at an electricity pole near the PC hotel Abbottabad touched the naked electricity high voltage wire and sustained critical burn injuries.

Unfortunately, Ahmed Ali could not survive while shifting to Ayub Medical Complex for treatment but he lost his life before reaching the hospital.

The funeral prayer of Ahmed Ali was offered at his native village Bandi Dhoonda where a large number of people from all walks of life participated.