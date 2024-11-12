Open Menu

CAC Karachi Calls For Comprehensive Approach To Combat Air Pollution Effectively

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 07:50 PM

CAC Karachi calls for comprehensive approach to combat air pollution effectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Founder and Director of Climate Action Centre (CAC) Karachi Yasir Hussain on Tuesday said that a comprehensive approach is essential to combat air pollution effectively.

He said this while addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club.

He said that transitioning to electric vehicles, shifting to renewable energy, and enforcing strict emission standards is needed.

Yasir Hussain also called for establishing car-free urban zones dedicated to electric transport and bicycles can significantly reduce emissions while creating healthier and safer cities.

He said that besides the transition to renewable energy, strict enforcement of emissions standards set by the 2014 Act, and the reform of regulatory bodies like Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) are necessary.

He said that the air we breathe is a toxic mix of pollutants, with vehicle emissions being a Primary culprit. petrol exhaust contributes 60 to 80 percent of air pollution in smog releasing harmful gases and particles that coat our buildings and roads with dark, deadly soot, he said.

These fine particles penetrate our lungs and bloodstream, raising risks of cancer, respiratory disease, and cardiovascular issues, along with damaging our quality of life, he added.

He was of the opinion that only bold measures can tackle the root causes and ensure a healthier future for all citizens.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Petrol Fine Vehicles Vehicle Yasir Hussain Cancer All

Recent Stories

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I ..

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia

3 hours ago
 Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l ..

Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets

3 hours ago
 PTI several leaders detained by police from outsid ..

PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail

3 hours ago
 PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s re ..

PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran ..

Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC

4 hours ago
 NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigatin ..

NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC

4 hours ago
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov ..

SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14

4 hours ago
 Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December ..

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt closes schools across all districts am ..

Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog

7 hours ago
 PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan