CAC Karachi calls for comprehensive approach to combat air pollution effectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Founder and Director of Climate Action Centre (CAC) Karachi Yasir Hussain on Tuesday said that a comprehensive approach is essential to combat air pollution effectively.

He said this while addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club.

He said that transitioning to electric vehicles, shifting to renewable energy, and enforcing strict emission standards is needed.

Yasir Hussain also called for establishing car-free urban zones dedicated to electric transport and bicycles can significantly reduce emissions while creating healthier and safer cities.

He said that besides the transition to renewable energy, strict enforcement of emissions standards set by the 2014 Act, and the reform of regulatory bodies like Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) are necessary.

He said that the air we breathe is a toxic mix of pollutants, with vehicle emissions being a Primary culprit. petrol exhaust contributes 60 to 80 percent of air pollution in smog releasing harmful gases and particles that coat our buildings and roads with dark, deadly soot, he said.

These fine particles penetrate our lungs and bloodstream, raising risks of cancer, respiratory disease, and cardiovascular issues, along with damaging our quality of life, he added.

He was of the opinion that only bold measures can tackle the root causes and ensure a healthier future for all citizens.