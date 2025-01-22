Cache Of Arms Recovered In Search, Clearance Operation In Kurram
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) In a joint search and clearance operation by the district administration, police, and security forces in the conflict-affected area of Bagan, district Kurram, a significant number of illegal weapons were recovered.
The operation was supported by local elders and residents, who actively cooperated with authorities, confirmed the office of the district administration here.
The officials termed the success a major step toward ensuring lasting peace and eliminating miscreants from the region.
Authorities emphasized that under the terms of the peace agreement, strict action would continue against elements involved in any unlawful activities. Reports indicate that a convoy carrying supplies was expected to depart for Parachinar on Wednesday.
In a related development, the law enforcing agencies also recovered the body of Tanveer, a driver missing since the recent attack on a relief convoy.
The body was recovered from the same Urawali location where the bodies of other drivers were found earlier. This brought the death toll from the attack to nine.
The attack occurred a few days ago when rockets were fired at a relief convoy en route to Parachinar through Bagan.
The assault left two individuals, including a security official, dead and several others injured. Assailants also torched 15 vehicles and looted relief supplies from 35 trucks.
Following the attack, a curfew was imposed in Bagan Bazaar and its surrounding areas, with the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps taking control of the situation.
The Kurram region had witnessed significant violence in recent weeks, resulting in dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries. However, the situation was gradually stabilizing following a grand jirga and a peace agreement.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects
China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025
Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..
EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces
On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..
Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai
Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country
Chancellor directs action against violent PU students
PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: Ihsan Afzal
Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cache of arms recovered in search, clearance operation in Kurram9 minutes ago
-
PTI's anti-corruption claims exposed in £190 million scandal: Ahsan Iqbal19 minutes ago
-
MPA,commissioner review traffic management in Multan29 minutes ago
-
13 arrested, weapons recovered29 minutes ago
-
Posters urge people to observe Black Day on Jan 26 in IIOJK40 minutes ago
-
Robbery in house40 minutes ago
-
Six held for power theft40 minutes ago
-
115th death anniversary of Maulana Muhammad Hussain Azad observed50 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara inaugurates police hospital, command and control room, rest house at Torghar50 minutes ago
-
DPO visits Khushalgarh outpost1 hour ago
-
PM instructs transparent, merit-based selection of students for agri training in China1 hour ago
-
Free spine week announced at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh2 hours ago