Cache of arms recovered in search, clearance operation in Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) In a joint search and clearance operation by the district administration, police, and security forces in the conflict-affected area of Bagan, district Kurram, a significant number of illegal weapons were recovered.

The operation was supported by local elders and residents, who actively cooperated with authorities, confirmed the office of the district administration here.

The officials termed the success a major step toward ensuring lasting peace and eliminating miscreants from the region.

Authorities emphasized that under the terms of the peace agreement, strict action would continue against elements involved in any unlawful activities. Reports indicate that a convoy carrying supplies was expected to depart for Parachinar on Wednesday.

In a related development, the law enforcing agencies also recovered the body of Tanveer, a driver missing since the recent attack on a relief convoy.

The body was recovered from the same Urawali location where the bodies of other drivers were found earlier. This brought the death toll from the attack to nine.

The attack occurred a few days ago when rockets were fired at a relief convoy en route to Parachinar through Bagan.

The assault left two individuals, including a security official, dead and several others injured. Assailants also torched 15 vehicles and looted relief supplies from 35 trucks.

Following the attack, a curfew was imposed in Bagan Bazaar and its surrounding areas, with the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps taking control of the situation.

The Kurram region had witnessed significant violence in recent weeks, resulting in dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries. However, the situation was gradually stabilizing following a grand jirga and a peace agreement.

APP/adi