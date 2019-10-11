Cache Of Illegal Weapons Seized From House Owned By MQM-L's Man
Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:19 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Shaheed Benazirabad Police on Friday claimed to have raided a closed house of Yousuf Baroodi, affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), and confiscated cache of illegal weapons and ammunition.
Yousuf Baroodi is a proclaimed offender and also said to be involved in many heinous crimes, a spokesman of the Sindh police told APP.
The recovered arms and ammunition included pistols, rifles, repeaters and 1,063 rounds of various bore.
These weapons were to be used by MQM-London in nefarious activities and crime, said SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tunio.