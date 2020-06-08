UrduPoint.com
Cache Of Narcotics Recovered During Joint Operation In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:22 PM

Cache of narcotics recovered during joint operation in Islamabad

Islamabad Police have recovered cache of narcotics during a joint search and combing operation in last 48 hours conducted along with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in various areas of the Capital, a police spokesman said on Monday

According to details, Islamabad police launched a joint operation in collaboration with ANF in different areas of Islamabad including villages of Saidpur, Dore, Charah and Iqbal town, Ghori town, France Colony and Aman Ullah Road. This joint operation was participated by Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), Station House Officers (SHOs), officials and jawans of ANF, Rangers, law enforcement agencies, Lady Commandoes and personnel of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

A total of 700 persons were checked during their joint operation while 300 houses and five shops were screened. A total of 18 suspects were held while 9400 gram opium, 1500 gram heroin, 4650 gram hashish, 180 liter liquor, 105 rifles and 960 rounds were recovered during the operation.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has said that Islamabad police would leave no stone unturned to root out this menace and future of young generation would be protected by curbing it.

He said that such operations would continue in future and those networks dealing in such ugly business would have to face action as per law.

