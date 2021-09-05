Cadastral Mapping project to help prevent illegal constructions, record tempering

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Survey of Pakistan has completed Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) digitalization by using Geographic Information System (GIS) under the `Cadastral Mapping project' which would help prevent record tempering, illegal constructions and encroachments.

According to an official source, the project of Cadastral Mapping was conceived to modernize the old Patwar system into modernized digital online system, inspired by vision of the Prime Minister, Imran Khan while the task was assigned to Survey of Pakistan.

The main objective of the project was to convert existing cadaster system into modernize and digital format. The Phase-I of the project comprises digitization of revenue record of three major cities including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad and state land data of the country with total cost PKR 1994 (M). The project will enable the government to retrieve encroached land and prove as a revolutionary step towards Inland Revenue generation for government of Pakistan.

The official source informed that the Survey of Pakistan digitized total area 943 sq km which include 400 sq km Capital Development Authority (CDA) and 543 sq km ICT rural areas. A total of 70 sectors and 63 societies in CDA and 112 mouza in ICT are digitized.

It was analyzed that 1512 kanal area is encroached and 5350 kanal area is varying from CDA layout plans.

The project will help in real time monitoring of construction through imagery, acquire land in mouza/khasra, demarcation and provide information about ownership of land and other information on a single click.

This will also help overseas Pakistani to verify online information before purchase of land in Islamabad, identify illicit hinging of state land, encroachment of nullah and forest and stop illegal construction on state land, the source said. Survey of Pakistan has performed comparative analysis of 2008 and 2020 for undeveloped sectors on satellite images and this will save billions of rupees to CDA administration for compensation during acquisition of land.

About the impact of Cadastral mapping on general public, the official source revealed that this would ensure easy availability and accessibility of property rights and tenure information, lesser land litigation cases and ease in land conflict resolution, land use planning and development for supporting economic growth, better taxation and collection mechanism and reduction in corrupt practices and land grabbing. The project would also pave the way for more precise land ownership registers maintenance and updates and ensure convenient access to land information centralized data, retrieval of cadastral maps and attributes, the source added.