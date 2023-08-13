Cadet College Hasan Abdal a safe institution of high traditions: Governor Punjab

Hassan abdal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Engineer Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Sunday that the Cadet College Hasan Abdal was a safe institution of high traditions.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 101st board of Governors meeting of Cadet College Hasan Abdal.

According to the management of the Cadet College, the members of the Board of Governors who attended the meeting included Chairman POF Lt. Gen. Ali Amir Rawan, Principal Cadet College Hasan Abdal Brigadier Nasir Saeed Khattak, Muhammad Saeed Mehdi, Mahfoozur Rehman, Brigadier Dr.

Muhammad Khaliq Al Rasheed Kayani, Mossadegh. Zulqarnain, Lt. Gen. Najibullah Khan, Prof. Dr. Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Syed Deem Hussain Rizvi, Lt. Gen. Nouman Zakaria, Amdadullah Bosal, Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Dr. Saima Hamid, education Specialist Asia Khurram Agha, Dean Dr. Saima Siddiqui, Commissioner Rawal Pindi Liaquat Ali Chhata, Secretary Finance Government of Punjab and Secretary school Education Punjab.

The annual budget was approved in the meeting and important issues related to the College were taken into consideration.