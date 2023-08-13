Open Menu

Cadet College Hasan Abdal A Safe Institution Of High Traditions: Governor Punjab

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Cadet College Hasan Abdal a safe institution of high traditions: Governor Punjab

Hassan abdal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Engineer Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Sunday that the Cadet College Hasan Abdal was a safe institution of high traditions.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 101st board of Governors meeting of Cadet College Hasan Abdal.

According to the management of the Cadet College, the members of the Board of Governors who attended the meeting included Chairman POF Lt. Gen. Ali Amir Rawan, Principal Cadet College Hasan Abdal Brigadier Nasir Saeed Khattak, Muhammad Saeed Mehdi, Mahfoozur Rehman, Brigadier Dr.

Muhammad Khaliq Al Rasheed Kayani, Mossadegh. Zulqarnain, Lt. Gen. Najibullah Khan, Prof. Dr. Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Syed Deem Hussain Rizvi, Lt. Gen. Nouman Zakaria, Amdadullah Bosal, Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Dr. Saima Hamid, education Specialist Asia Khurram Agha, Dean Dr. Saima Siddiqui, Commissioner Rawal Pindi Liaquat Ali Chhata, Secretary Finance Government of Punjab and Secretary school Education Punjab.

The annual budget was approved in the meeting and important issues related to the College were taken into consideration.

Related Topics

Governor Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Nasir Hasan Abdal Sunday Fatima Jinnah Women University Asia

Recent Stories

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

23 minutes ago
 Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s natio ..

Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s national agenda to empower young ta ..

23 minutes ago
 Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll ..

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

53 minutes ago
 UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 se ..

UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

1 hour ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects a ..

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects across UAE during Q2&#039;23

2 hours ago
2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th ..

2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th August

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

10 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

17 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

18 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan