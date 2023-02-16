Cadet College Hasanabdal (CCH) oganises US Universities Fair

UrduPoint.com

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Cadet College Hasanabdal (CCH) in collaboration with EducationUSA Pakistan and the United States Educational Foundation Pakistan (USEFP) organized US Universities Fair here at the college, on Thursday.

A number of US universities participated. The event was attended by over four hundred cadets and students from Cadet College Hasanabdal, Army Burn Hall College Abbottabad, Mashal Degree College Wah and Beaconhouse school System, Wah Cantonment.

According to CCH press release, the university representatives focused on US education, undergraduate admissions, and placement opportunities. Cadets and participating students benefited from this valuable opportunity.

The participating universities/institutes included St. Louis University, SUNY at Albany, Kansas State University, Louisiana Tech University, Kent State University, University of Michigan � Flint, Cascadia Community College, University of Alabama in Birmingham, University of Oregon, Washington State University, Minerva University, University of Nebraska � Omaha, University of Colorado Boulder, University of Bridgeport, Youngstown State University, Wichita State University, and Oregon State University.

"EducationUSA Pakistan has been an instrumental platform for nearly a decade for the cadets who aspire to pursue their undergraduate studies in the United States", the press release added.

"The collaboration between CCH and EducationUSA Pakistan extends to various other programmes such as the Competitive College Club that offers guidance to the students on the US application process for one whole year", it said.

After the Fair, the guests took a tour of the campus, interacted with the cadets and counselors, followed by a visit to Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Hasanabdal.

