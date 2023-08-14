Cadet College Hassanabdal to shape its cadets becoming global leaders

The Punjab government would make efforts to make Cadet College Hassanabdal shape its cadets towards becoming global leaders in their chosen fields of influence

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ):The Punjab government would make efforts to make Cadet College Hassanabdal shape its cadets towards becoming global leaders in their chosen fields of influence.

This was stated by Governor Punjab Engineer Mohammad Balighur Rahman while presiding over the 101st Board of Governors meeting of Cadet College Hassanabdal.

The other members of the Board of Governors in the meeting included Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Chief Lt. General Ali Amir Rawan, Principal Cadet College Hassanabdal Brigadier (retd) Nasir Saeed Khattak, Mohammad Saeed Mahdi, Brigadier Dr. Mohammad Khaleeq Al Rashid Kayani, Mossadeq Zul Qarnain, Lt. Genral Najibullah Khan, Prof. Dr. Zafar Ali Chaudhry Lt. General Nouman Zakaria, Amdadullah Bosal, Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Dr. Saima Hamid, Education Specialist Asia Khurram. Agha, Dean NUST, Dr. Saima Siddiqui, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chhata, Secretary Finance Government of Punjab and Secretary School Education Punjab were present.

He said, "Understanding the complexity of this global village, we now prepare and encourage our students to venture outside of our national boundaries and not only partake of the cosmopolitan, interconnected world but become part of the global leaders that will one day help guide the world to a better tomorrow." Speaking on this occasion, Principal Brigadier Nasir Saeed Khattak (retd) said, "The management of college endeavors to become the hallmark of admirable excellence in the array of cadet colleges through highly qualified and well-trained faculty as well as staff, students centered and technology-driven teaching, conducive environment, and rigorous training."On the occasion, the annual budget was approved in the meeting and important issues related to the college were taken into consideration.