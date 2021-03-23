UrduPoint.com
Cadet College Kohlu Organizes Programme To Mark Pakistan Day

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 08:50 PM

A ceremony was organized at Cadet College to celebrate Pakistan Day with national spirit on Tuesday in Kohlu district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :A ceremony was organized at Cadet College to celebrate Pakistan Day with national spirit on Tuesday in Kohlu district.

The Principal Cadet College Kohlu Lt. Col. Farooq hoisted National flag in the ceremony. Vice Principal Saifullah Kakar, Officer Mir Aslam Farooq Marree, teachers, other staff officers and students attended the ceremony.

Principal Cadet College Kohlu said the sacrifices made for the establishment of Pakistan are unforgettable, adding the entire nation united to celebrate Pakistan Day with enthusiasm sending a message of patriotism to the world.

He said March 23, 1940 is a great day in the history of the subcontinent which is a source of pride for all Pakistanis.

He also prayed for stability of the country and unity of the nation.

