Cadet College Kohlu Students Visit Religious Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :A group of students of Cadet College Kohlu, Balochistan visited Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith harmony on Thursday.

Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Ijaz Khan Jaffar briefed the students regarding the responsibilities and workings of the ministry.

The students were on the study tour of the Federal capital along with their teachers.

Addressing the students, secretary urged them to seek knowledge for the development of their native Balochistan and become a responsible citizen.

He urged the students to religiously follow the teachings and Seerat of the holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said the service to parents and elders, respect for teachers, compassion for the young were the keys to success, besides maintaining the high and proud traditions of Balochistan.

He urged teachers to ensure the best training of their students.

