Cadet College Pano Akil hosts 11th annual Parents' Day ceremony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Cadet College Pano Akil on Friday organized its 11th annual Parents' Day ceremony, attended by a large number of parents, teachers, and guests.

Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development Sindh, Syed Nasser Hussain Shah was the guest of honor.

The ceremony began with a welcome address by the Principal and Project Director of Cadet College Pano Akil, Colonel (Retd) Saadatullah.

The Minister, along with the principal, inspected the parade presented by the cadets of Latif House, Z.A Bhutto House, Bedil House, and Jinnah House.

The college's gymnastics club also showcased their impressive skills.

Syed Nasser Hussain Shah distributed cash prizes and shields among the cadets who excelled in academic and extracurricular activities.

Latif House won the Champion House Trophy for the year 2024-25. Cadets Muhammad Arsalan, Ali Farhad, Madasir Hyder, Abdul Razzaq, and Murtaza received cash prizes and shields for their outstanding performance in various fields. Cadet Miraj Ahmed was awarded the Best Cadet of the Year award.

Later, the Minister, accompanied by the principal, visited the science exhibition and showed keen interest in the projects presented by the cadets.

,