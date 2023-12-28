Open Menu

Cadet College Petaro Celebrates 61st Parents’ Day

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Cadet College Petaro celebrates 61st Parents’ Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Thursday attended the 61st parents’ day ceremony held at Cadet College Petaro as Chief Guest and lauded the education and learning standards of the College.

While addressing the gathering the Chief Guest appreciated the quality of infrastructure, facilities, faculty, and learning environment at Cadet College, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

He emphasised that such efforts will surely contribute in prosperity and progress of country as education is the only way out to progress.

He also commended the collaborative efforts of Govt of Sindh, Commander Karachi, college administration and faculty for all out efforts to augment educational standards at the college.

Furthermore, he advised the cadets that besides education they should also focus on character building.

Principal Cadet College Petaro, Commodore (R) Mushtaq Ahmed welcomed the guests and presented the annual college report.

In his address, the principal highlighted the remarkable performance achieved by the cadets in academics, sports and co-curricular activities.

He also mentioned about some of the development works completed during this year and progress on undergoing works at Cadet College Petaro.

Later, Chief Guest gave away the prizes to the award winners and congratulated them for their outstanding performance.

Moreover, he appreciated cadets for immaculate turn out during annual parade, horse-ridding, tent-pegging, gymnastic, P.T show, physical fitness and their skills displayed in exhibition.

A large number of civil and military officials, parents and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

