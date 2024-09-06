Cadet College Petaro marks Defence Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Cadet College Petaro, Jamshoro district, marked the Defence Day on Friday by organizing a commemorative event.

According to details, Commodore Faisal Iqbal Kazi laid a floral wreath on the memorial of the martyred soldiers.

The recipient of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Lt Colonel Syed Iftikhar Ahmed, attended the event as the chief guest while the wife of martyred Lt Commander Syed Jawad Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Lt Col Ahmed highlighted the sacrifices and the fearless fight put up by the brave soldiers to defend Pakistan against Indian aggression in 1965.

The college's cadets sang national anthems while the guests were honoured with the traditional gifts at the conclusion.