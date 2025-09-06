Cadet College Petaro Marks Defence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Defence of Pakistan Day was celebrated with national honour and spirit at Cadet College Petaro In Jamshoro district on Saturday.The graceful event started with the morning prayer which was followed by the wreath laying ceremony, held at the college's assembly ground. Commodore Faisal Iqbal Qazi, Sitara e Imtiaz Military, Commandant & Principal, laid down the floral wreath at Yadgar-e- Shuhda.
Later, a spiritual ceremony was held in the Sir Syed Hall where national songs were sung and speeches were made to honour the national martyrs.
Family members of martyrs of Petaro and guests also attended the event and the veteran ex cadet and Marine Captain Bashir Vistro was the guest of honour.
Addressing the event, he highlighted the significance of the day and laid stress on the national unity and bond of brotherhood among Pakistani people belonging to all parts of the country to face the imminent dangers the country was currently facing.
He praised the performance of the armed forces during the operation of Bunyan al Marsoos.
Later, a collective prayer was held for the national unity and for the souls of martyrs.
Commodore Faisal Iqbal Qazi thanked the honourable chief guest for his valued speech.
He also presented traditional college gifts and souvenirs to the family members of martyrs and the chief guest.
APP/zmb
