Cadet College Petaro Pay Homage To Deceased Student

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2024 | 10:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Cadet College Petaro recently bid a heartfelt farewell to Cadet Talha Nadeem Bajwa, a bright and ambitious student of Class XII, Liaquat House, who tragically lost his life in a road accident in Bahria Town, Karachi, on September 29, 2024.

To honour his memory, the college organized a Fateha Khawani and Obituary Service, attended by Talha's family, college faculty, military and civil staff, and distinguished guests.

The ceremony commenced with Fateha Khawani at the College Masjid after Juma prayer, followed by a memorial service at the College Auditorium. Family members and entry mates shared heartfelt tributes to Talha's resilience, ambitions, and energy.

Nawab Muhammad Taimur Talpur, Member Provincial Assembly of Sindh, advised cadets to lead disciplined lives to avoid similar painful incidents.

Commodore Faisal Iqbal Qazi Sitara e Imtiaz (Military), Principal Cadet College Petaro, expressed his deepest condolences to the family.

As a token of respect, Commodore Qazi presented college souvenirs to Talha's family and honored Nawab Muhammad Taimur Talpur with college colors, traditional Ajrak, and Sindhi Cap.

A tree plantation ceremony was also held to commemorate Talha's life.

The evening concluded with dinner served at the Cadet's Mess, College Cafeteria, and Guest House, as the college community came together to pay their respects to the departed soul.

May Cadet Talha Nadeem Bajwa's memory continues to inspire and motivate his fellow cadets and all those who knew him.

