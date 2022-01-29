UrduPoint.com

Cadet College Sanghar Celebrated 25th Parent's Day

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2022

Cadet College Sanghar celebrated 25th Parent's Day

A prestigious ceremony of annual Parent's Day was held at Cadet College Sanghar

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :A prestigious ceremony of annual Parent's Day was held at Cadet College Sanghar. Provincial Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah was the chief guest on the occasion of the silver jubilee ceremony of the college.

Chairman board of Governors and Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Mian Zaka Ullah Jan, Member Sindh Assembly Jam Shabbir Ali, Civil and Army officials and parents of cadets attended the ceremony in large number.

Addressing the ceremony, Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that development was not possible without education.

Minister termed the educational activities at this college worth appreciable.

He said that at present eight Cadet Colleges were working for the uplift of education while construction of six more Cadet Colleges was in progress.

The Minister said that two more Cadet Colleges for Girls were being started out of which one was in Shaheed Benazirabad and the second one in Larkana.

He announced to double the grants of Cadet College Sanghar from Rs 50 million to Rs 100 million, construction of new Lal Qalandar Hostel for Cadets, 20 residential quarters for lower staff, Rs 500 million as endowment Fund for college and one month bonus salary for college teachers and staff on the occasion of silver jubilee event.

Earlier, Principal Cadet College Capt Zeeshan Ali Sitara Imtiaz Military Pakistan Navy welcomed the guests and presented a working report of College Academic Year 2021.

The cadets presented great demonstrations of PT Show, Gymnastic, Karate and March Past while the Guest of Honor awarded prizes, shields and awards to winning cadets.

Earlier Chief Guest inspected different scientific and cultural stalls and showed his interest in the display.

Minister also performed the opening of Faiz Mahal Art Gallery constructed on a self-help basis by Cadet College Engineering Department and also planted a sapling in a tree plantation campaign.

