Cadet college Spinkai held annual parents' Day, Corps Commander Pashawar distributes prizes

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) ::The Cadet College Spinkai held a Parents' Day function in South Waziristan, Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed attended event of Annual Parents Day as the chief guest.

The ceremony was attended by parents of the children, civil and military officers.

On this occasion, the cadet presented a parade to the special guest.

Principal Cadet College Spinkai Col. Tariq Sohail presented the letter of thanks.

The Chief guest, Corps Commander Faiz Hameed distributed prizes among the outstanding cadets and teachers.

The cadet said that besides education, Judo, Karate, Martial Arts and Parade are also taught in the college. While this time 100% result has come in matriculation.