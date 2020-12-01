UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cadet Colleges Playing Key Role For Quality Education In Balochistan: Governor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 08:45 PM

Cadet Colleges playing key role for quality education in Balochistan: Governor

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said the Cadet Colleges have been playing a significant role for provision of quality education in the province so it was important to maximize the excellent performance of cadet colleges

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said the Cadet Colleges have been playing a significant role for provision of quality education in the province so it was important to maximize the excellent performance of cadet colleges.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 17th board of Governors Meeting of Balochistan Cadet Colleges at Governor House, Quetta.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Provincial Secretary Higher Education Hashim Khan Ghilzai, Law Secretary Akbar Harifal, Additional Secretary Hamidullah Khan Nasir, Additional Secretary Tariq Lasi, Principals of all cadet colleges and Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Shahnawaz Ali.

Appreciating the tireless efforts of the principals of the cadet colleges and their entire team, the Governor said that it was welcome to focus on providing the best learning environment in the cadet colleges as well as character building and moral improvement of the students.

He said the survival of the institutions lies in maintaining merit and transparency. Therefore, it is important to ensure the observance of merit and transparency in the appointment of teachers in cadet colleges, he added.

The Governor also directed to take all possible steps to enhance the capacity of the teachers concerned.

Many important decisions were made as a result of the recommendations and suggestions of the participants of the 17th Board of Governors Meeting of Balochistan Cadet Colleges for betterment of the education.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Governor Education Nasir Amanullah Khan Moral All Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

ICT admin bans indoor dining at restaurants

1 minute ago

Russian Court to Look Into Masks, Distancing at Ra ..

2 minutes ago

GM IESCO to hold online Katchary on Wednesday

2 minutes ago

National polio immunization drive kicks off

4 minutes ago

Punjab govt taking steps to upgrade transport syst ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.