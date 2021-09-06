UrduPoint.com

Cadets Of PAF Assume Guards' Duty At Mazar-e-Quaid

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 07:52 PM

The Change of Guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to mark Defence and Martyrs' Day "September 06" here on Monday

Smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) assumed guard duties at Mazar-e-Quaid to mark the Defence and Martyrs' Day.

Air Officer Commanding, Asghar Khan academy, Air Marshal Qaisar Khan Janjua graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The chief guest laid a floral wreath and offered fateha at the Mazar-e-Quaid, as well as marked his impressions in the visitors' book.

