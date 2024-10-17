Open Menu

Cadets Of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine At International Sailing Regatta In Brazil

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazil

Cadets of PNA Sailing team achieved a historic feat by securing Silver medal and overall second position in 79th International Naval Academy Sailing Competition held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Cadets of PNA Sailing team achieved a historic feat by securing Silver medal and overall second position in 79th International Naval Academy Sailing Competition held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. A total of nine teams competed from around the world in J24 Boat category.

The participating teams included Cadets from Naval Academies of Pakistan, Brazil, China, Italy, Portugal, Argentina, Colombia, Peru and India. Speaking on the occasion, the PNA team captain dedicated the victory to the quality training of Pakistan Naval Academy.

After securing first position during International Sailing Championship in Sri Lanka earlier in August this year, this is consecutive second extraordinary performance at international level during last three months by cadets of PNA.

Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated the victorious team of PNA. He also lauded the efforts of PNA faculty and instructors for their back to back performances at international stage.

