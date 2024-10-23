CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets roadmap for resilience

The first meeting of the Climate Action Forum’s (CAF) Steering Committee, Wednesday underscored the need for cross-sectoral partnerships to drive sustainable solutions for Pakistan’s most affected communities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The first meeting of the Climate Action Forum’s (CAF) Steering Committee, Wednesday underscored the need for cross-sectoral partnerships to drive sustainable solutions for Pakistan’s most affected communities.

Chaired by Additional Secretary Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, Zulfiqar Younas he gathering brought together national and international climate leaders, policymakers, and high-level officials to foster strategic dialogue on climate resilience and sustainable development in Pakistan.

Representatives from 15 key organizations, including the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), Rural Support Programmes Network (RSPN), and the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), participated in this significant meeting aimed at enhancing collaboration to address Pakistan’s climate challenges.

During the meeting, Younas emphasized the government's vision for advancing climate policy and the crucial role of partnerships, highlighting the Climate Action Forum’s potential to drive progress toward national climate goals.

Senior officials, including international development partners from the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and UN-Habitat, also spoke on the occasion.

The forum focused on key areas such as strategic planning, resource mobilization, and innovative approaches to mitigate climate risks, particularly in vulnerable regions. The Steering Committee Meeting marked a pivotal milestone for the CAF, established in August 2024.

With continued collaboration between government agencies, NGOs, and international partners, the forum aims to lead Pakistan’s efforts in building climate resilience and tackling the impacts of climate change.