CAF Pakistan’s Holds Inaugural Meeting, Sets Roadmap For Resilience
Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 07:54 PM
The first meeting of the Climate Action Forum’s (CAF) Steering Committee, Wednesday underscored the need for cross-sectoral partnerships to drive sustainable solutions for Pakistan’s most affected communities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The first meeting of the Climate Action Forum’s (CAF) Steering Committee, Wednesday underscored the need for cross-sectoral partnerships to drive sustainable solutions for Pakistan’s most affected communities.
Chaired by Additional Secretary Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, Zulfiqar Younas he gathering brought together national and international climate leaders, policymakers, and high-level officials to foster strategic dialogue on climate resilience and sustainable development in Pakistan.
Representatives from 15 key organizations, including the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), Rural Support Programmes Network (RSPN), and the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), participated in this significant meeting aimed at enhancing collaboration to address Pakistan’s climate challenges.
During the meeting, Younas emphasized the government's vision for advancing climate policy and the crucial role of partnerships, highlighting the Climate Action Forum’s potential to drive progress toward national climate goals.
Senior officials, including international development partners from the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and UN-Habitat, also spoke on the occasion.
The forum focused on key areas such as strategic planning, resource mobilization, and innovative approaches to mitigate climate risks, particularly in vulnerable regions. The Steering Committee Meeting marked a pivotal milestone for the CAF, established in August 2024.
With continued collaboration between government agencies, NGOs, and international partners, the forum aims to lead Pakistan’s efforts in building climate resilience and tackling the impacts of climate change.
Recent Stories
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half point
AJK President urges UK-based overseas Kashmiris to expose Indian brutalities i ..
Leading Hamas official in Russia for talks on Gaza war: official tells AFP
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announc ..
Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing ASP Asad Iqbal
Three found dead at UK care home for elderly: police
SC sends matter of terminated employees to constitutional bench
Kisan card active in district
'Dead and wounded' in attack at Ankara aerospace giant
Provincial Minister visits 8 cotton factories
PPP to participate APHC program on October 27: CM Sindh
Commissioner meets Christian delegation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announces Thalassemia wards ..4 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing ASP Asad Iqbal4 minutes ago
-
SC sends matter of terminated employees to constitutional bench11 minutes ago
-
Kisan card active in district11 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister visits 8 cotton factories11 minutes ago
-
PPP to participate APHC program on October 27: CM Sindh14 minutes ago
-
Commissioner meets Christian delegation19 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police intensifies collaborative measures for health welfare of police force22 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar reviews privatization process19 minutes ago
-
Faryal Talpur visits Governor House19 minutes ago
-
Minister emphasizes CM Maryam's vision for enhanced cardiac treatment facilities19 minutes ago
-
‘Rawal Institute of Health Sciences’ inaugurate public health card scheme19 minutes ago