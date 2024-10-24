Open Menu

CAF Steering Committee Charts Course For Climate Resilience

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 06:54 PM

CAF Steering Committee charts course for climate resilience

Climate Action Forum’s (CAF) Steering Committee, highlighted the government’s vision for advancing climate policies and the crucial role of partnerships in achieving national climate goals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Climate Action Forum’s (CAF) Steering Committee, highlighted the government’s vision for advancing climate policies and the crucial role of partnerships in achieving national climate goals.

Additional Secretary Ministry of Climate Change, Zulfiqar Younas chaired the inaugural meeting of the CAF Steering Committee, the other day, at the Institute of Rural Management (IRM) Complex.

He noted, "CAF is uniquely positioned to drive meaningful progress in addressing the challenges posed by climate change."

The session emphasized the importance of cross-sectoral partnerships to develop sustainable solutions for communities most affected by climate change in Pakistan.

The meeting gathered national and international climate leaders, high-level officials, and representatives from 15 key organizations, including Representatives from 15 organisations, including the Institute of Rural Management (IRM), Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), Rural Support Programmes Network (RSPN), Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP), Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO), Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP), Thardeep Rural Development Programme (TRDP), National Cleaner Production Centre (NCPC), ALIGHT, Secours Islamique France (SIF), The Asia Foundation (TAF), Human Resource Development Network (HRDN), Trust for Voluntary Organisations (TVO), and Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI.

)

These stakeholders engaged in strategic dialogue aimed at fostering climate resilience and sustainable development across the country.

Key officials, including the Executive Director of the Global Climate-Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC), joined international development partners such as Anna Ballance of the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) and Country Representative of IUCN Pakistan in discussions on strategic planning, resource mobilization, and innovative solutions for mitigating climate risks in vulnerable regions.

Established in August 2024, the CAF aims to strengthen collaboration between government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and international partners to build Pakistan’s climate resilience.

This first Steering Committee meeting marked a critical step forward in the country's efforts to tackle the impacts of climate change through collective action and resource-sharing initiatives.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan France Progress August From Government Asia

Recent Stories

AIOU establishes museum to preserve 50 Years of hi ..

AIOU establishes museum to preserve 50 Years of historical legacy

18 minutes ago
 Irfan Siddiqui praises Uzbekistan's initiative to ..

Irfan Siddiqui praises Uzbekistan's initiative to commence flights operaiton

18 minutes ago
 UN chief urges peace in Ukraine during Russia trip

UN chief urges peace in Ukraine during Russia trip

18 minutes ago
 World more prepared than ever for tsunamis: ocean ..

World more prepared than ever for tsunamis: ocean experts

21 minutes ago
 Adl Deputy Commissioner visits Hamza Foundation

Adl Deputy Commissioner visits Hamza Foundation

21 minutes ago
 Gaza rescuers say 17 killed, dozens wounded in Isr ..

Gaza rescuers say 17 killed, dozens wounded in Israel strike on school

21 minutes ago
US bolsters TB detection in Sindh with mobile vans ..

US bolsters TB detection in Sindh with mobile vans, X-ray machines

21 minutes ago
 16 killed,1638 injured in 1467 RTCs in Punjab

16 killed,1638 injured in 1467 RTCs in Punjab

21 minutes ago
 SSP Traffic conducts visit to tackle public traffi ..

SSP Traffic conducts visit to tackle public traffic issues

26 minutes ago
 US Congress men's letter to US President in favor ..

US Congress men's letter to US President in favor of founder PTI is interference ..

59 minutes ago
 COLABS raises $2m in pre-series A funding, eyes ex ..

COLABS raises $2m in pre-series A funding, eyes expansion into Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago
 PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 8 ..

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan