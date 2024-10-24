CAF Steering Committee charts course for climate resilience

Climate Action Forum’s (CAF) Steering Committee, highlighted the government’s vision for advancing climate policies and the crucial role of partnerships in achieving national climate goals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Climate Action Forum’s (CAF) Steering Committee, highlighted the government’s vision for advancing climate policies and the crucial role of partnerships in achieving national climate goals.

Additional Secretary Ministry of Climate Change, Zulfiqar Younas chaired the inaugural meeting of the CAF Steering Committee, the other day, at the Institute of Rural Management (IRM) Complex.

He noted, "CAF is uniquely positioned to drive meaningful progress in addressing the challenges posed by climate change."

The session emphasized the importance of cross-sectoral partnerships to develop sustainable solutions for communities most affected by climate change in Pakistan.

The meeting gathered national and international climate leaders, high-level officials, and representatives from 15 key organizations, including Representatives from 15 organisations, including the Institute of Rural Management (IRM), Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), Rural Support Programmes Network (RSPN), Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP), Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO), Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP), Thardeep Rural Development Programme (TRDP), National Cleaner Production Centre (NCPC), ALIGHT, Secours Islamique France (SIF), The Asia Foundation (TAF), Human Resource Development Network (HRDN), Trust for Voluntary Organisations (TVO), and Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI.

These stakeholders engaged in strategic dialogue aimed at fostering climate resilience and sustainable development across the country.

Key officials, including the Executive Director of the Global Climate-Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC), joined international development partners such as Anna Ballance of the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) and Country Representative of IUCN Pakistan in discussions on strategic planning, resource mobilization, and innovative solutions for mitigating climate risks in vulnerable regions.

Established in August 2024, the CAF aims to strengthen collaboration between government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and international partners to build Pakistan’s climate resilience.

This first Steering Committee meeting marked a critical step forward in the country's efforts to tackle the impacts of climate change through collective action and resource-sharing initiatives.