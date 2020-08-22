UrduPoint.com
Cafeteria, Barrack Inaugurated At PS Koral

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 07:35 PM

Cafeteria, barrack inaugurated at PS Koral

A new cafeteria and barrack opened on Saturday at Police Station (PS) Koral to provide better accommodation and quality food on affordable rates to the police staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :A new cafeteria and barrack opened on Saturday at Police Station (PS) Koral to provide better accommodation and quality food on affordable rates to the police staff.

The cafeteria was inaugurated by SP (Rural), Farooq Amjad Buttar along with DSPs, Qasim Niazi, Rukhsar Mehdi and other senior officers of the police.

Speaking at the occasion the SP ordered the cafeteria staff to ensure cleanliness and hygiene at the area and the health of the personnel should be taken care in best way.

The police are taking measures for the welfare of policemen under the directors of DIG (operations) Waqar-ud-din Syed following the vision of IGP, Aamer Zulfiqar Khan, so the personnel can perform their duties efficiently.

The SP also planted a sapling to kick off the tree plantation drive.

