Cafeteria, Barrack Inaugurated At PS Koral

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :A new cafeteria and barrack have been inaugurated at Police Station (PS) Koral to provide quality food and better accommodation to the police staff on affordable rates.

The cafeteria was inaugurated by SP (Rural), Farooq Amjad Buttar along with DSPs, Qasim Niazi, Rukhsar Mehdi, SHO Koral Asjid Mehmood, SHO Lohi Bher Shahid Zaman, SHO Nilore Sattar Baig, members of conciliation committee and other citizens and police officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP ordered the cafeteria staff to ensure cleanliness and hygiene at the area and the health of the personnel should be taken care in best way.

The Federal capital police are taking measures for the welfare of policemen under the directors of and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed following the vision of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, so the personnel can perform their duties efficiently.

The SP also planted a sapling to kick off the tree plantation drive.

