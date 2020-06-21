UrduPoint.com
Cage Fish Farming :100 Cages Set Up At Head Punjnand Chenab River

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 02:30 PM

Cage fish farming :100 cages set up at head Punjnand Chenab river

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Cage fish culture was introduced  to enhance fish production through latest fish farming by establishing 100 cages at head Punjnand Chenab River.

The breeding of various types of fishes was underway into the cages through modern ways as latest fish farming was launched in the country after China, Malaysia and Thailand.

This fish farming process is more successful than the traditional fish farming and it will also help to save the agriculture land, said experts.

The each fish cage is 20 feet breadth and 12 feet depth in which 800 fishes breeding is possible.

Various types of fish species including Raho, poplate, civil and others were being used to breed in these fish cages.

