Cake cut at e-Khidmat Markaz to mark Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A ceremony was held at the e-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen, along with the employees and officers of the e-Khidmat Markaz, cut the Independence Day cake.

"As per the instructions of the Government of Punjab, we are celebrating Independence Day in a grand manner", said Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen. On the occasion of the Independence Day of Pakistan ceremony, the E-Khidmat Markaz building was beautifully decorated.

The staff of E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur decorated the Independence Day ceremony with beautiful colors.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen planted a sapling in the lawn of E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur in connection with the Independence Day of Pakistan celebrations. She congratulated the nation on Independence Day. In-charge E-Khidmat Markaz Abdul Ahad Gardezi was also present on the occasion. The employees and officers of the E-Khidmat Markaz celebrated the joy of Independence Day.