Cake Cut At E-Khidmat Markaz To Mark Independence Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 03:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A ceremony was held at the e-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen, along with the employees and officers of the e-Khidmat Markaz, cut the Independence Day cake.
"As per the instructions of the Government of Punjab, we are celebrating Independence Day in a grand manner", said Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen. On the occasion of the Independence Day of Pakistan ceremony, the E-Khidmat Markaz building was beautifully decorated.
The staff of E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur decorated the Independence Day ceremony with beautiful colors.
Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen planted a sapling in the lawn of E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur in connection with the Independence Day of Pakistan celebrations. She congratulated the nation on Independence Day. In-charge E-Khidmat Markaz Abdul Ahad Gardezi was also present on the occasion. The employees and officers of the E-Khidmat Markaz celebrated the joy of Independence Day.
