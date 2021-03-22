UrduPoint.com
Cake Cut To Mark Pakistan Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :A cake-cutting ceremony was held at the divisional information office to mark the Pakistan Day celebrations on Monday.

Former deputy directors information -- Muhammad Bashir Ahmed, Subhan Ali, Information Officer Muhammad Awais Abid and other staff participated.

Addressing the ceremony, Muhammad Bashir said that 23rd of March had a landmark value in the Pakistan Movement, which further strengthened the commitment for getting a separate homeland for Muslims of the Subcontinent.

Later, special prayers for peace, stability and sovereignty of the country were also offered.

More Stories From Pakistan

