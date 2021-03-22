Cake Cut To Mark Pakistan Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :A cake-cutting ceremony was held at the divisional information office to mark the Pakistan Day celebrations on Monday.
Former deputy directors information -- Muhammad Bashir Ahmed, Subhan Ali, Information Officer Muhammad Awais Abid and other staff participated.
Addressing the ceremony, Muhammad Bashir said that 23rd of March had a landmark value in the Pakistan Movement, which further strengthened the commitment for getting a separate homeland for Muslims of the Subcontinent.
Later, special prayers for peace, stability and sovereignty of the country were also offered.