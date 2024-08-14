Cake cutting ceremonies held to mark 78th Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The cake cutting ceremonies were organised separately at Social Welfare Complex and the Women Protection Center to mark 78th Independence Day.

The Independence Day event was organized at District Women Protection Center where the independence day cake was cut. The attendees of the event participated in the tree plantation campaign and planted saplings.

Addressing the event, District Women Protection Officer Rizwana Bashir said that Independence Day is important for the entire nation.

"On August 14, the Muslims of the subcontinent achieved independence under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah", she said and added that those who don't have the independence in terms of sovereign state, know the importance of freedom.

"Freedom is a great blessing, we should respect it", she added.

Rizwana urged the people to play a positive role for the country's development and security to emerge as a successful, developed and strong nation.

In another ceremony, Social Welfare's allied institutions Gahwara, Afiyat, Model Children's Home, Darul Falah and Kashana jointly celebrated the event by sapling trees and cutting the independence day cake. Gifts and sweets were distributed among the resident children of the institutions.

According to the details , MPA Tahira Mushtaq, Divisional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Shahid Rana, Deputy Director Jamilur Rehman and other officers of the department and civil society members were also present on the occasion.