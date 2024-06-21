Cake Cutting Ceremonies Held To Mark Benazir Bhutto Birth Anniversary
Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Cake-cutting ceremonies were held to mark the 71st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and late chairperson of the Pakistan People's Party, Benazir Bhutto, on Friday.
Peoples Lawyer Forum organized a cake-cutting ceremony at the High Court Bar Association office in this connection.
President (PLF), Sheikh Ghais uddin, and other office bearers cut the cake.
A large number of lawyers attended the ceremony and raised slogans in favor of PPP.
Separately, a cake was also cut by the district bar association in Muzaffargarh, wherein a good number of legal fraternities participated.
President of the of the Dist Bar Association, Shafiq ur Rehman Malana, general secretary Rana Abdul Shakir Khalil, PPP district prefect, Mazhar Pahor, and others cut the cake to celebrate her birth anniversary.
