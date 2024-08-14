Cake cutting ceremony at Press Club

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) A cake cutting ceremony and flag hoisting ceremony was held at press club Shah Nikdur on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson,President Shah Nikdur Press club, Rai Hanif Kalyar,Vice President (VP),Malik Wajid Ali, Senior Vice President (VP),Malik Qaiser Abbas, Chairman Rana Muhammad Wasim,Finance Secretary Naeem khan and others were present on the occasion.

Rai Hanif while addressing the ceremony congratulated the Nation on 77th independence day.

He said that the aimed to celebrate this day was to express solidarity with the mother land.