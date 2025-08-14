Cake Cutting Ceremony At RWMC To Mark Independence Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:38 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A cake cutting ceremony was held here at the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company’s (RWMC) office to mark the Independence Day celebrations.
RWMC Chief Executive Officer Rana Sajid Safdar cut the cake and offered special prayers for the security, progress and prosperity of the country.
Speaking on the occasion, Rana Sajjad said the Independence Day “gives us a message of sacrifice, hard work and unity. RWMC does not limit this day to celebrations only, but we are determined to make our cities and villages fragrant and beautiful through cleanliness.”
A clean Pakistan, he said, was a developed Pakistan, and “we all have to come together to make this dream a reality. The special cleaning operation of RWMC before the Independence Day celebrations is a practical demonstration of highlighting the importance of cleanliness among the public and keeping our environment bright and clean like the green and white flag of Pakistan.
”
According to the RWMC spokesman, the RWMC’s special cleanliness campaign was in full swing. The hardworking RWMC workers were not only active in the Rawalpindi city but also in rural areas and tehsils.
“Village-by-village cleanliness is being ensured so that the joys of August 14 can be celebrated in a clean and pleasant environment” he said.
The aim of the campaign, the spokesman said, was “Every village, every neighborhood clean!” Zero Waste Rawalpindi is our dream”.
He said a special operation was also underway in the city under which road washing, garbage collection and other cleaning measures were being undertaken.
